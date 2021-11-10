The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORY: *Report of T20 World Cup's first semifinal between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-T20WC-AUS-PAK-PREVIEW Favourites Pakistan face resurgent Australia in T20 WC semis Dubai, Nov 10 (PTI) Pakistan seem primed to win their second title but it will take a special effort to upstage a tenacious Australia, which is peaking at the right time, in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-VENKATESH-INTERVIEW Managed my workload well so far and hope to keep my focus on both aspects of game: Venkatesh Iyer By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) All-rounders in Indian cricket are a rare commodity and the newest entrant to the club, Venkatesh Iyer, knows only too well that he has to keep his focus on both aspects of the game in order to remain relevant.

SPO-CRI-IND-AVESH-COMMENTS Dream to represent India has been fulfilled: Avesh Khan Indore, Nov 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan, who earned a national call-up for the T20 series against New Zealand on Wednesday said that his dream to represent the country has been fulfilled.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AUS-PAK-HAYDEN Win against India gave Pakistan momentum, says Hayden Dubai, Nov 10 (PTI) Pakistan's batting consultant Matthew Hayden believes the 10-wicket thrashing of arch-rivals India set the tone for his side in the ongoing T20 World Cup and cited the players' commitment to training and spirituality as the reasons for a stupendous unbeaten run so far.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AUS-PAK-FINCH Battle with Shaheen in Powerplay will be crucial: Finch Dubai, Nov 10 (PTI) Australia will need to handle Shaheen Shah Afridi's inswinging deliveries in the Powerplay overs well when they face Pakistan in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, captain Aaron Finch said on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-RAMIZ Babar doesn't need to do anything differently in semi-final against Australia: PCB chief Ramiz Raja Karachi, Nov 10 (PTI) Babar Azam has led Pakistan team well in the ongoing T20 World Cup and doesn't need to do anything differently in the semi-final against Australia on Thursday, PCB chairman and former skipper Ramiz Raja said on the eve of the game.

SPO-CRI-PSL-WOM-RAJA Women's PSL also on my mind, says PCB chairman Ramiz Raja Karachi, Nov 10 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja is hopeful of starting a women's Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the near future.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-COACHINGSTAFF For an amazing journey as team, Kohli thanks outgoing support staff New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday thanked the team's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the support staff, whose tenure ended at the T20 World Cup, lauding them for their contribution in preparing a formidable outfit.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-SILENCE-CURATOR England, NZ players observe minute's silence in memory of chief curator Mohan Singh Abu Dhabi, Nov 10 (PTI) Players of the England and New Zealand teams observed a minute's silence in memory of Mohan Singh, Abu Dhabi's chief curator who died earlier this week, ahead of the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

SPO-WREST-NISHA Death in Sonipat, confusion in Gonda at Wrestling Nationals By Amanpreet Singh Gonda, Nov 10 (PTI) It was meant to be a regular day at practice for Nisha Dahiya as she geared up for the National Wrestling Championships here but by the end of it, the shocked youngster was busy proving that she is alive after a namesake of hers was shot dead in Haryana.

SPO-WREST-NATIONAL-PREVIEW Phogat sisters in focus as National Wrestling championship set to begin in Gonda By Amanpreet Singh Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 10 (PTI) A blockbuster clash between comeback girl Geeta Phogat and world championship bronze medallist Sarita Mor is keenly anticipated, while Narsingh Pancham Yadav and Gourav Balian will also be eager to prove themselves when the National Wrestling Championships begin here from Thursday.

SPO-WREST-VIRENDER-HARYANA 'Goonga Pehlwan' Virender Singh urges Haryana state government to recognise deaf athletes New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Wrestler Virender Singh Yadav, who is among the Padma Shri awardees this year, has called on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to recognise the state's deaf sportspersons like him as PTI SSC SSC

