Cricket-England set New Zealand 167 to win T20 World Cup semi-final

Moeen Ali smashed 51 not out and Dawid Malan made 41 to help former champions England post 166-4 against New Zealand in the first Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:17 IST
Moeen Ali smashed 51 not out and Dawid Malan made 41 to help former champions England post 166-4 against New Zealand in the first Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Put into bat, England were 67-2 at the halfway stage of their innings and reached the 100-mark in 14 overs, kept in check by New Zealand's tight bowling and sharp fielding.

Moeen smashed two sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 37-ball knock. Pakistan face Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.

