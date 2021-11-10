Left Menu

Soccer-U.S. Soccer extends apparel partnership with Nike

Among the many priorities, the U.S. Soccer Federation said the extension to a partnership that began in 1995 was grounded around four pillars that were designed to drive exponential growth for the game and positive social change. The two organisations will also focus on showcasing sustainability efforts that lead to meaningful change as well driving cultural relevancy through content.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said on Wednesday it reached a long-term deal with Nike to extend their apparel partnership along with a focus on elevating the profile of the women's game globally and promoting inclusivity. Terms of the deal, which U.S. Soccer said is the largest commercial agreement in the history of the national governing body, were not disclosed but multiple media reports said it was a 10-year agreement.

The partnership with the Oregon-based athletic shoe and apparel company will focus on all levels of the national team, including the senior women's and men's teams, all youth, paralympic, futsal and beach teams. Among the many priorities, the U.S. Soccer Federation said the extension to a partnership that began in 1995 was grounded around four pillars that were designed to drive exponential growth for the game and positive social change.

The two organisations will also focus on showcasing sustainability efforts that lead to meaningful change as well driving cultural relevancy through content. "Nike has been such a positive partner for U.S. Soccer for a long time and has played a major role in the growth of the Federation as well as putting tremendous support behind many of our players over the years," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a news release.

"To continue this partnership on such a high level, to continue to pursue the vitally important goals we both share and to have access to resources that will boost all areas of the Federation, are things that make us feel extremely positive about the future of soccer in the United States."

