Rugby-Bok flyhalf Jantjies hopes to be antidote to Russell threat

South Africa's selection of Elton Jantjies at flyhalf for Saturday's test against Scotland at Murrayfield suggests they will fight fire with fire to nullify the threat of Finn Russell. Talk this week, certainly in the home camp, has been how impressive number 10 Russell will attempt to unlock the Springbok defence, but the selection of Jantjies over regular Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard suggests a more expansive, ball-in-hand style from the world champions too.

It will be only Jantjies's second start since the 2019 Rugby World Cup and reward for two strong cameos off the bench in the back-to-back wins over New Zealand and Wales. "It sounds like a cliche, but it's not about me as an individual, it's about the team. The responsibility is on me now to lead the boys in certain aspects of our game and ensure we execute the things we have been working on as a group," Jantjies told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have all seen what he (Russell) was capable of in that last test against the British & Irish Lions (in August), he made a big difference and he challenged our group in a different way. "For us it is just about focusing on our systems, working as a group and making sure that we stop whatever he is throwing at us.

"We'll see in the first 10 minutes the way they want to play and hopefully we will find solutions." South Africa won 26-20 on their last visit to Murrayfield in 2018, but Jantjies believes the home team are vastly improved.

"It is a different squad, even if there is similar management," he said. "It is a young squad that will be full of energy. For them to play against the Springboks, the world champions, that will always motivate other teams."

