Left Menu

Rugby-Bok flyhalf Jantjies hopes to be antidote to Russell threat

"For us it is just about focusing on our systems, working as a group and making sure that we stop whatever he is throwing at us. "We’ll see in the first 10 minutes the way they want to play and hopefully we will find solutions." South Africa won 26-20 on their last visit to Murrayfield in 2018, but Jantjies believes the home team are vastly improved. "It is a different squad, even if there is similar management," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 21:47 IST
Rugby-Bok flyhalf Jantjies hopes to be antidote to Russell threat
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

South Africa's selection of Elton Jantjies at flyhalf for Saturday's test against Scotland at Murrayfield suggests they will fight fire with fire to nullify the threat of Finn Russell. Talk this week, certainly in the home camp, has been how impressive number 10 Russell will attempt to unlock the Springbok defence, but the selection of Jantjies over regular Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard suggests a more expansive, ball-in-hand style from the world champions too.

It will be only Jantjies's second start since the 2019 Rugby World Cup and reward for two strong cameos off the bench in the back-to-back wins over New Zealand and Wales. "It sounds like a cliche, but it's not about me as an individual, it's about the team. The responsibility is on me now to lead the boys in certain aspects of our game and ensure we execute the things we have been working on as a group," Jantjies told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have all seen what he (Russell) was capable of in that last test against the British & Irish Lions (in August), he made a big difference and he challenged our group in a different way. "For us it is just about focusing on our systems, working as a group and making sure that we stop whatever he is throwing at us.

"We'll see in the first 10 minutes the way they want to play and hopefully we will find solutions." South Africa won 26-20 on their last visit to Murrayfield in 2018, but Jantjies believes the home team are vastly improved.

"It is a different squad, even if there is similar management," he said. "It is a young squad that will be full of energy. For them to play against the Springboks, the world champions, that will always motivate other teams."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021