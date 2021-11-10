Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool sporting director Edwards to step down at the end of the season

Julian Ward, currently assistant sporting director, will be promoted after Edwards' departure, taking on the more senior role. "(Edwards) has given notice to the club's ownership of his wish to pursue a new challenge when his contract ends, allowing for a carefully managed and orderly transition to take place," Liverpool said on their website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/lfc-statement-future-changes-football-operations-structure.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:05 IST
Julian Ward, currently assistant sporting director, will be promoted after Edwards' departure, taking on the more senior role.

Edwards, 42, joined the Anfield side in 2011 as head of analytics before eventually taking on the role of sporting director in 2016.

Liverpool won the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League title with him in charge. "I had always planned to cap my time at the club to a max of 10 years. I've loved working here, but I am a big believer in change. I think it's good for the individual... and good for the employer, too," Edwards wrote in a letter to supporters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Newcastle United's new manager Eddie Howe clarified that Edwards would not be joining him at St James' Park. "As far as I know, absolutely not. I know nothing about Michael Edwards' future. He is someone that I hugely respect in the game, what he does and what he has done at Liverpool," Howe said.



