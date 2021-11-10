Sports News Roundup: Hurricanes rally, beat Lightning in OT; Shanghai Marathon postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the Brazilian round and 19th race of the 2021 world championship, at Sao Paulo's Interlagos: Lap distance: 4.309km. Total distance: 305.909km (71 laps)

Motor racing-Verstappen can sprint further clear of Hamilton in Brazil

Formula One leader Max Verstappen can sprint to his third win in a row in Brazil on Sunday but Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes intend to hit back hard after painful defeats in Texas and Mexico. Verstappen is 19 points ahead of seven-times world champion Hamilton with four races remaining and a first title is within the Dutchman's reach heading into the final stages of one of the closest and most exciting seasons in years.

Triathlon-World governing body to use new anti-drafting technology

World Triathlon is looking to use new anti-drafting technology to ensure fairer competition among athletes, the sport's governing body said on Wednesday. RaceRanger, an electronic sensor system, is designed to improve fairness around the issue of drafting on the bike section of non-drafting triathlons, which make up around 85% of triathlon competitions around the world.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes rally, beat Lightning in OT

Carolina's Martin Necas scored the game-winner in overtime as the Hurricanes rallied to beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night. Late in the extra session, Necas skated in on Victor Hedman, stopped to let the big defenseman go by, and snapped home the winning marker past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy at 3:26. It was the second straight season the Czech center beat the Lightning in overtime.

Shanghai Marathon postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19

The Shanghai Marathon has been postponed indefinitely, said the organisers of the run in a post on their website on Tuesday, amid rising COVID-19 cases in China. "Today, we've chosen to be cautious, chosen to put the health of runners and city's citizens first," said the notice.

Boxing-Fury was 'badly injured' ahead of Wilder fight, father says

Tyson Fury was "very badly injured" going into his knockout victory over Deontay Wilder last month and has since undergone elbow surgery to correct the problem, the British heavyweight champion's father has said. According to an interview with British broadcaster BT Sport, John Fury said Tyson had cortisone injections in both elbows and had a six-hour operation to remove bone spurs.

Olympics-China's COVID-19 isolation hampers medal predictions

China can expect a host nation bump in the medals table at next year's Winter Olympics but predicting exactly how well they will do in Beijing is proving an unprecedented challenge for Simon Gleave and his team. Head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, Gleave has used results data to forecast the medals table for every Olympics since 2012 but the global health crisis has thrown a spanner in the works.

Soccer-U.S. Soccer extends apparel partnership with Nike

The U.S. Soccer Federation said on Wednesday it reached a long-term deal with Nike to extend their apparel partnership along with a focus on elevating the profile of the women's game globally and promoting inclusivity. Terms of the deal, which U.S. Soccer said is the largest commercial agreement in the history of the national governing body, were not disclosed but multiple media reports said it was a 10-year agreement.

Athletics-Venezuelan triple jumper aiming to repeat record year

Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas has told Reuters she hopes to repeat her stupendous form in 2022 and maintain the standards that led her to break a world record and win an Olympic gold medal in 2021. Rojas is the world record holder both outdoor and indoor and won gold in the Tokyo Olympics in August with a record leap of 15.67 metres.

NBA roundup: Paul George, Clips beat Blazers, win 5th straight

Paul George finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Reggie Jackson added 23 points as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to five games with a 117-109 victory Tuesday over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. Nicolas Batum had 22 points, making 6 of 8 from 3-point range, as the Clippers improved to 2-1 over the Trail Blazers this season. They have not lost since falling 111-92 at Portland on Oct. 29.

