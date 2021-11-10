Left Menu

Olympics-Sweden's Svahn to miss Games due to shoulder injury

Just before her fall, Svahn scored a brilliant victory in the 10km classic World Cup race in Falun, Sweden, beating Norwegian rival and 14-times world champion Therese Johaug and igniting hopes the Swedes could challenge Norway's dominance of the sport in Beijing. Svahn plans to use the recovery period to become a better skier.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 10-11-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:35 IST
Olympics-Sweden's Svahn to miss Games due to shoulder injury
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's gold medal hopes in cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics were dealt a blow when sprint specialist Linn Svahn said she would miss the Games due to a shoulder injury. Svahn said doctors informed her after an operation two months ago that her shoulder, which she damaged in a fall in Ulricehamn, Sweden last February, would not heal in time.

"Yesterday I lay on the floor, hugged my dog and just cried. It was probably the first time I cried like that in two, three years," the 21-year-old told Swedish newspaper Expressen. Just before her fall, Svahn scored a brilliant victory in the 10km classic World Cup race in Falun, Sweden, beating Norwegian rival and 14-times world champion Therese Johaug and igniting hopes the Swedes could challenge Norway's dominance of the sport in Beijing.

Svahn plans to use the recovery period to become a better skier. "I want to form myself to be sharp at everything this winter - I want to be able to challenge the absolute best all-round skiers, and go for an overall victory in the World Cup," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
3
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

 United Arab Emirates
4
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021