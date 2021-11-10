Left Menu

NFL-Packers and QB Rodgers fined for COVID-19 protocol violations

While the Packers did not sanction the party the NFL said they were fined for the event since they were aware of it after it took place and did not discipline Rodgers or Lazard and failed to report their violations to the league. The violations also included Rodgers not wearing a mask during news conferences.

NFL-Packers and QB Rodgers fined for COVID-19 protocol violations
The National Football League (NFL) has fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 and two of the team's players, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, $14,650 each for violating COVID-19 protocols. The fines, confirmed in an email to Reuters on Wednesday, were handed down a week after Rodgers, a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player, tested positive for COVID-19 and later admitted he misled people about his vaccination status.

Rodgers and team mate Allen Lazard, who is also unvaccinated, were fined for attending a Halloween party despite protocols that prohibit unvaccinated players from gathering outside of the club facility in a group of more than three players. While the Packers did not sanction the party the NFL said they were fined for the event since they were aware of it after it took place and did not discipline Rodgers or Lazard and failed to report their violations to the league.

The violations also included Rodgers not wearing a mask during news conferences. The NFL reviewed substantial video from the club facility and while there were no widespread or systemic mask-wearing violations there were isolated instances of Rodgers and Lazard failing to wear a mask.

The NFL also said the Packers, who were fully cooperative in the investigation, were made aware that future violations could result in escalated disciplinary action, including a possible change of draft position or loss of draft choices.

