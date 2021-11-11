Left Menu

Soccer-Spain's World Cup bid hit by long list of injuries

Ahead of their final two qualifiers, Spain sit in second place in Group B, trailing Sweden by two points and four ahead of third-placed Greece. With only the group winners guaranteed a spot in next year’s tournament in Qatar, Luis Enrique will be hoping his understrength line-up will be up to the task for Thursday's match in Athens as well as Sunday's home tie against Sweden in Seville.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 00:07 IST
Soccer-Spain's World Cup bid hit by long list of injuries
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Coach Luis Enrique will have to depend on a makeshift line-up to secure Spain a place in next year's World Cup finals as he will be missing nine key players through injury for the qualifiers against Greece and Sweden over the next four days. Ahead of their final two qualifiers, Spain sit in second place in Group B, trailing Sweden by two points and four ahead of third-placed Greece.

With only the group winners guaranteed a spot in next year's tournament in Qatar, Luis Enrique will be hoping his understrength line-up will be up to the task for Thursday's match in Athens as well as Sunday's home tie against Sweden in Seville. The second-place finishers in each group face a playoff.

Marcos Llorente, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pedri, Gerard Moreno, Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, Yeremi Pino have all been ruled out of both matches while doubts remain over midfielder Mikel Merino's availability for Sunday's game against Sweden. "Our will is so big that it surpasses any difficulties. Yes, we have many injuries, but it also means that the door was opened for new blood that arrived with hunger. I really believe we will win both matches," Luis Enrique told reporters in Athens.

"I enjoy the pressure. But I'm much more optimistic today, after seeing the boys on the pitch. The rhythm, the quality and the way that they trained made me more confident." Having reached the final of the UEFA Nations League earlier this year, Spain, who cannot finish lower than third in Group B, are already guaranteed a spot in at least the playoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open; Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021