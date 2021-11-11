Left Menu

NFL-Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19 issues

A vaccinated player on the NFL's Minnesota Vikings was admitted to an emergency room with trouble breathing due to COVID-19, head coach Mike Zimmer said on Wednesday. I'm not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something -- he had a hard time breathing." A report on the NFL's website said 30-year-old offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, who was placed on the Vikings' COVID-19 list last Friday, was the player in hospital.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 02:36 IST
NFL-Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19 issues
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

A vaccinated player on the NFL's Minnesota Vikings was admitted to an emergency room with trouble breathing due to COVID-19, head coach Mike Zimmer said on Wednesday. Zimmer did not identify the player and said the individual is in stable condition in hospital but that it was a "scary" situation.

"One of our players that was vaccinated, he had to go to the ER last night because of COVID. It's serious stuff," Zimmer told reporters. "Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself." When asked if the player's condition was due to COVID-19 or a reaction to the vaccine, Zimmer said: "No, it was COVID. I'm not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something -- he had a hard time breathing."

A report on the NFL's website said 30-year-old offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, who was placed on the Vikings' COVID-19 list last Friday, was the player in hospital. Minnesota, who are second in the NFC North division with a 3-5 record, play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India
4
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021