NFL-'Star Wars' actor Hamill takes swipe at Rodgers over wardrobe choice

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 last week, wore the sweater for a Tuesday appearance on the "The Pat McAfee Show" during which he expressed remorse for previous comments he said misled people about his status. "Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?" Hamill wrote in a Twitter post that included a clip of the Rodgers interview.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 04:02 IST
NFL-'Star Wars' actor Hamill takes swipe at Rodgers over wardrobe choice

Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker, took a swipe at Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday for his decision to wear a "Star Wars" sweater while acknowledging he misled people about his COVID-19 vaccination status. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 last week, wore the sweater for a Tuesday appearance on the "The Pat McAfee Show" during which he expressed remorse for previous comments he said misled people about his status.

"Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?" Hamill wrote in a Twitter post that included a clip of the Rodgers interview. Rodgers was fined $14,650 by the NFL this week for attending a Halloween party despite protocols that prohibit unvaccinated players from gathering outside of the club facility in a group of more than three players.

