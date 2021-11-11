Left Menu

Soccer-Vancouver awarded Canadian Premier League franchise

The as yet unnamed team will begin play in the 2023. "Expanding into a great sports city like Vancouver is exciting,” said CPL commissioner David Clanachan in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 04:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 04:03 IST
Soccer-Vancouver awarded Canadian Premier League franchise

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) grew to nine teams on Wednesday when Vancouver was awarded an expansion franchise with commissioner David Clanachan saying that there will be more to come. The as yet unnamed team will begin play in the 2023.

"Expanding into a great sports city like Vancouver is exciting,” said CPL commissioner David Clanachan in a statement. "We look forward to working with SixFive to continue to grow professional soccer in Canada and create a solid foundation that will be the pathway for players to develop and showcase their skills in front of passionate supporters." The CPL began operations in 2019 with seven clubs and even then Clanachan made no effort to hide ambitious plans to grow the league.

Last year Atletico Ottawa came on board and Clanachan noted on Wednesday that several communities are looking to get in on the action with Saskatoon and Peterborough as possible additions but gave no time line. "We will continue to expand the league, we have a big country, good size population," said Clanachan. "We've just started to scratch the surface.

"We're probably at this point and time still looking at a potential of four-to-six clubs that are talking to us right now. "I think there are tonnes of opportunity out there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021