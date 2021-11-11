Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19 issues

A vaccinated player on the NFL's Minnesota Vikings was admitted to an emergency room with trouble breathing due to COVID-19, head coach Mike Zimmer said on Wednesday. Zimmer did not identify the player and said the individual is in stable condition in hospital but that it was a "scary" situation.

Motor racing-Verstappen can sprint further clear of Hamilton in Brazil

Formula One leader Max Verstappen can sprint to his third win in a row in Brazil on Sunday but Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes intend to hit back hard after painful defeats in Texas and Mexico. Verstappen is 19 points ahead of seven-times world champion Hamilton with four races remaining and a first title is within the Dutchman's reach heading into the final stages of one of the closest and most exciting seasons in years.

NFL-Packers and QB Rodgers fined for COVID-19 protocol violations

The National Football League (NFL) has fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000 and two of the team's players, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, $14,650 each for violating COVID-19 protocols. The fines, confirmed in an email to Reuters on Wednesday, were handed down a week after Rodgers, a three-time NFL Most Valuable Player, tested positive for COVID-19 and later admitted he misled people about his vaccination status.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes rally, beat Lightning in OT

Carolina's Martin Necas scored the game-winner in overtime as the Hurricanes rallied to beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night. Late in the extra session, Necas skated in on Victor Hedman, stopped to let the big defenseman go by, and snapped home the winning marker past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy at 3:26. It was the second straight season the Czech center beat the Lightning in overtime.

Tennis-Kontaveit beats Krejcikova to kick off WTA Finals

Anett Kontaveit's outstanding late season form continued on Wednesday as she rolled past Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-4 in the first match of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara. The 25-year-old Estonian captured the 30-minute first set with an ace out wide and sealed the win when Krejcikova sent a backhand into the net on match point.

Motor racing-Hamilton has Neymar onside ahead of big F1 battle in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton stayed onside with his Brazilian fans on Wednesday by calling up soccer star Neymar ahead of a big weekend for the Briton's bid for a record eighth Formula One championship. The Mercedes driver told reporters he hoped to watch his friend in a World Cup qualifier between five times champions Brazil and Colombia at the home of Sao Paulo's Corinthians on Thursday night.

NHL-Andreychuk hails Ovechkin as power-play record nears

Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk accepted long ago that Alex Ovechkin would surpass him as the NHL's all-time power-play goals leader and on Wednesday, with that moment drawing closer, called the Russian sniper the "total package". Ovechkin, captain of the Washington Capitals, has used a scorching start to his 17th NHL season to move within three of Andreychuk's record of 274 power-play goals.

NBA roundup: Paul George, Clips beat Blazers, win 5th straight

Paul George finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Reggie Jackson added 23 points as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to five games with a 117-109 victory Tuesday over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. Nicolas Batum had 22 points, making 6 of 8 from 3-point range, as the Clippers improved to 2-1 over the Trail Blazers this season. They have not lost since falling 111-92 at Portland on Oct. 29.

NFL-'Star Wars' actor Hamill takes swipe at Rodgers over wardrobe choice

Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker, took a swipe at Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday for his decision to wear a "Star Wars" sweater while acknowledging he misled people about his COVID-19 vaccination status. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 last week, wore the sweater for a Tuesday appearance on the "The Pat McAfee Show" during which he expressed remorse for previous comments he said misled people about his status.

Motor racing-Fangio's remains moved to new resting place in his museum

Argentines lined the streets of Juan Manuel Fangio's birthplace on Wednesday to applaud as the remains of the 1950s Formula One great went on one last lap to a new resting place in the museum housing his cars. Triple world champion Jackie Stewart joined the locals in Balcarce, some 415km south of Buenos Aires, in paying tribute to the man he still considers to be the greatest racing driver of all time.

