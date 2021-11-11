Soccer-Atletico win again as march to Brazil title continues
The win was Atletico's 13th consecutive home victory in the Serie A, their longest such streak since the tournament moved to the current league format in 2003. The result extends their lead at the top of the table to 13 points ahead of Palmeiras, who play Atletico Goianiense later on Wednesday.
Atletico Mineiro beat Corinthians 3-0 at home on Wednesday to take another step closer to the Brazilian league title. Diego Costa put the league leaders 1-0 up after 14 minutes when his long-range shot caught goalkeeper Cassio off guard, and then Keno doubled the lead six minutes into the second half with a ferocious shot from the edge of the penalty area.
Hulk got a third in stoppage time to cap a resounding victory. The win was Atletico's 13th consecutive home victory in the Serie A, their longest such streak since the tournament moved to the current league format in 2003.
The result extends their lead at the top of the table to 13 points ahead of Palmeiras, who play Atletico Goianiense later on Wednesday. Corinthians are in sixth place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Diego Costa
- Brazilian
- Corinthians
- Atletico Mineiro
- Serie A
ALSO READ
Brazilian club investigating fans who broke VAR monitor
Soccer-Flamengo win to keep Brazilian title race alive
At least 25 suspected bank robbers killed in clashes with Brazilian police
Soccer-Atletico beat America to move closer to Brazilian title
Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner dies in plane crash