Soccer-Atletico win again as march to Brazil title continues

Atletico Mineiro beat Corinthians 3-0 at home on Wednesday to take another step closer to the Brazilian league title. Diego Costa put the league leaders 1-0 up after 14 minutes when his long-range shot caught goalkeeper Cassio off guard, and then Keno doubled the lead six minutes into the second half with a ferocious shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 05:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 05:51 IST
Atletico Mineiro beat Corinthians 3-0 at home on Wednesday to take another step closer to the Brazilian league title.

Diego Costa put the league leaders 1-0 up after 14 minutes when his long-range shot caught goalkeeper Cassio off guard, and then Keno doubled the lead six minutes into the second half with a ferocious shot from the edge of the penalty area. Hulk got a third in stoppage time to cap a resounding victory.

The win was Atletico's 13th consecutive home victory in the Serie A, their longest such streak since the tournament moved to the current league format in 2003. The result extends their lead at the top of the table to 13 points ahead of Palmeiras, who play Atletico Goianiense later on Wednesday.

Corinthians are in sixth place.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

