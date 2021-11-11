Left Menu

Job finished? I don't think so, says Neesham as NZ reach maiden T20 WC final

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who played a match-winning knock against England in the semi-final, feels his job isn't finished yet.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 11-11-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 09:17 IST
Job finished? I don't think so, says Neesham as NZ reach maiden T20 WC final
Jimmy Neesham. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who played a match-winning knock against England in the semi-final, feels his job isn't finished yet. New Zealand were in a tricky position at 95/3 in the 14th over before Neesham whacked 27 from 11 to turn the tide in the Kiwis' favour.

Minutes after the win, Neesham pic sitting in the dugout went viral in which the all-rounder was seen sitting in the dugout while all other New Zealand players celebrate the victory. Reacting to his picture, Neesham said his job isn't done yet as New Zealand reached the final for the first time in T20 World Cup.

"Job finished? I don't think so," Neesham tweeted. Chasing 167, the Black Caps were on the back foot when key duo Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson were dismissed by Chris Woakes inside the first three overs of the reply.

But the ship was steadied by Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway, who added 82 for the third wicket before Neesham smashed 27 from 11 to turn the game in Kiwis' favour. After guiding New Zealand to the finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, opening batter Mitchell said Neesham's quickfire knock gave the Kiwis much-needed momentum in the game.

"The way Jimmy Neesham came out and hit the ball from get go was pretty special. He got us the momentum heading into the final overs. The rate was pretty high at that stage. Yeah very special win against England," said Mitchell. "Any game you win for your country is pretty special. It is nice to contribute and help us get over the line. We have another big match coming up in the next two days. Pretty excited about that," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India
4
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021