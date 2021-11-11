Sports News Roundup: NFL-Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19 issues; ATP roundup: Lorenzo Musetti wins 5-setter in Milan and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19 issues

A vaccinated player on the NFL's Minnesota Vikings was admitted to an emergency room with trouble breathing due to COVID-19, head coach Mike Zimmer said on Wednesday. Zimmer did not identify the player and said the individual is in stable condition in hospital but that it was a "scary" situation.

ATP roundup: Lorenzo Musetti wins 5-setter in Milan

Italian Lorenzo Musetti put on a show for the home crowd Wednesday, defeating Hugo Gaston 4-3, (4), 4-3 (6), 2-4, 3-4 (7), 4-2 at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, Italy. The ATP Finals employ a special first-to-four, best-of-five format, meaning four games win a set instead of the usual six.

Tennis-Kontaveit and Pliskova win to kick off WTA Finals

Anett Kontaveit's sensational late season form continued as she rolled past Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-4 while Karolina Pliskova outlasted Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-2 7-6(6) as the WTA Finals got underway in Guadalajara on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Estonian Kontaveit captured the 30-minute first set with an ace out wide and sealed the win when an error-prone Krejcikova sent a backhand into the net on match point.

Georgia LB Adam Anderson formally charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape on Wednesday evening after voluntarily turning himself in to the Athens-Clarke County (Ga.) Police, his attorney announced. Anderson was being held without bond.

Motor racing-Hamilton has Neymar onside ahead of big F1 battle in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton stayed onside with his Brazilian fans on Wednesday by calling up soccer star Neymar ahead of a big weekend for the Briton's bid for a record eighth Formula One championship. The Mercedes driver told reporters he hoped to watch his friend in a World Cup qualifier between five times champions Brazil and Colombia at the home of Sao Paulo's Corinthians on Thursday night.

NHL-Andreychuk hails Ovechkin as power-play record nears

Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk accepted long ago that Alex Ovechkin would surpass him as the NHL's all-time power-play goals leader and on Wednesday, with that moment drawing closer, called the Russian sniper the "total package". Ovechkin, captain of the Washington Capitals, has used a scorching start to his 17th NHL season to move within three of Andreychuk's record of 274 power-play goals.

Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks win top reliever awards

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Josh Hader and Chicago White Sox right-hander Liam Hendriks were named the relievers of the year on Wednesday. Hader won the Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League's top reliever, while Hendriks was named winner of the Mariano Rivera Award as best in the American League.

Rory McIlroy returns to swing coach Michael Bannon

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland decided Wednesday that the best way to get back to winning top tournaments is to return to his former swing coach. McIlroy on Wednesday parted ways with Pete Cowen, his swing coach of eight months, and returned to longtime instructor Michael Bannon, Golfweek reported.

NFL-'Star Wars' actor Hamill takes swipe at Rodgers over wardrobe choice

Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker, took a swipe at Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday for his decision to wear a "Star Wars" sweater while acknowledging he misled people about his COVID-19 vaccination status. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 last week, wore the sweater for a Tuesday appearance on the "The Pat McAfee Show" during which he expressed remorse for previous comments he said misled people about his status.

Motor racing-Fangio's remains moved to new resting place in his museum

Argentines lined the streets of Juan Manuel Fangio's birthplace on Wednesday to applaud as the remains of the 1950s Formula One great went on one last lap to a new resting place in the museum housing his cars. Triple world champion Jackie Stewart joined the locals in Balcarce, some 415km south of Buenos Aires, in paying tribute to the man he still considers to be the greatest racing driver of all time.

