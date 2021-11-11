Sports News Roundup: China deploys graft inspectors to oversee Beijing Winter Games; ATP roundup: Lorenzo Musetti wins 5-setter in Milan and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

China deploys graft inspectors to oversee Beijing Winter Games

China's anti-graft watchdog has set up a special team to supervise the Beijing Winter Olympics to ensure the Games are free from bribery, drugs, the spread of COVID-19 and other risks, the commission said on Thursday. President Xi Jinping has said he wants the Beijing Winter Games, which run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, to be "green, inclusive, open and corruption-free", signalling an aim to boost the Asian giant's soft power by showcasing a well-run Games.

ATP roundup: Lorenzo Musetti wins 5-setter in Milan

Italian Lorenzo Musetti put on a show for the home crowd Wednesday, defeating Hugo Gaston 4-3, (4), 4-3 (6), 2-4, 3-4 (7), 4-2 at the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, Italy. The ATP Finals employ a special first-to-four, best-of-five format, meaning four games win a set instead of the usual six.

Tennis-Kontaveit and Pliskova win to kick off WTA Finals

Anett Kontaveit's sensational late-season form continued as she rolled past Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-4 while Karolina Pliskova outlasted Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-2 7-6(6) as the WTA Finals got underway in Guadalajara on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Estonian Kontaveit captured the 30-minute first set with an ace out wide and sealed the win when an error-prone Krejcikova sent a backhand into the net on match point.

Motor racing-Hamilton has Neymar onside ahead of big F1 battle in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton stayed onside with his Brazilian fans on Wednesday by calling up soccer star Neymar ahead of a big weekend for the Briton's bid for a record eighth Formula One championship. The Mercedes driver told reporters he hoped to watch his friend in a World Cup qualifier between five times champions Brazil and Colombia at the home of Sao Paulo's Corinthians on Thursday night.

Tennis-Win against Sinner convinces Murray he can compete at the top

Former world number one Andy Murray is convinced that he can once again compete at the top level after taking down Italian Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open on Wednesday for only his second win over a top 10 player in 2021. The 34-year-old Murray had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019. Since his breaks for injury, the British player has not been able to revive the old form and consistency that saw him win three major singles titles.

Josh Hader, Liam Hendriks win top reliever awards

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Josh Hader and Chicago White Sox right-hander Liam Hendriks were named the relievers of the year on Wednesday. Hader won the Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League's top reliever, while Hendriks was named winner of the Mariano Rivera Award as best in the American League.

Boxing-Usyk's promoter says talks for rematch with Joshua to begin soon

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will initiate plans for a rematch by discussing the probable venue for the fight, Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk said on Thursday. Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Ukraine's Usyk on a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

Rory McIlroy returns to swing coach Michael Bannon

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland decided Wednesday that the best way to get back to winning top tournaments is to return to his former swing coach. McIlroy on Wednesday parted ways with Pete Cowen, his swing coach of eight months, and returned to longtime instructor Michael Bannon, Golfweek reported.

NFL-'Star Wars' actor Hamill takes swipe at Rodgers over wardrobe choice

Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker, took a swipe at Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday for his decision to wear a "Star Wars" sweater while acknowledging he misled people about his COVID-19 vaccination status. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 last week, wore the sweater for a Tuesday appearance on the "The Pat McAfee Show" during which he expressed remorse for previous comments he said misled people about his status.

NHL roundup: Jack Campbell, Leafs shut out Flyers

William Nylander scored two goals and Jack Campbell stopped all 36 shots he faced, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-0 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Ondrej Kase added a goal and Auston Matthews recorded two assists for the Maple Leafs, who have won six of the last seven.

