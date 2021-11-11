Soccer-Gerrard appointed Aston Villa manager after leaving Rangers
Aston Villa have appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager following his departure from Scottish side Rangers, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
"The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach," Villa CEO Christian Purslow said in a statement https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2021/november/11/villa-announce-steven-gerrard-as-head-coach.
