Left Menu

Ashes: Warner's opening partner to be Marcus Harris, says Bailey

Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey has all but confirmed that it would be Marcus Harris who would open alongside David Warner in the upcoming Ashes.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:39 IST
Ashes: Warner's opening partner to be Marcus Harris, says Bailey
Australia batter Marcus Harris (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia chairman of selectors George Bailey has all but confirmed that it would be Marcus Harris who would open alongside David Warner in the upcoming Ashes. England and Australia will lock horns in the five-match Ashes, beginning December 8, at the Gabba in Brisbane.

"Harry's had limited opportunities in the past, and he's been in and out a bit, so we'd love nothing more than for him hopefully to get an opportunity to get an extended run at it," Bailey said in a radio interview with RSN, as reported by Fox Cricket. "What we have liked is his consistency. He's obviously been a prolific run scorer at domestic level here, but we also love the fact he went overseas and had a great year for Leicester as well," he added.

Harris had scored 137 against New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield game late last month, but since then he has registered knocks of nine, one and zero from his other three innings. However he has averaged 63, 49 and 70 for Victoria over the past three seasons, while he registered 655 runs at 55 for Leicester during the recent county series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021