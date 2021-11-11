Left Menu

Soccer-Gerrard appointed Aston Villa manager after leaving Rangers

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. "Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 15:43 IST
Soccer-Gerrard appointed Aston Villa manager after leaving Rangers

Aston Villa have appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager following his departure from Scottish side Rangers, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was dismissed https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-england-ava-smith-idUKKBN2HS08S on Sunday after a fifth straight league defeat left Villa 16th in the standings with 10 points -- just two points above the relegation places -- after 11 games. The 41-year-old, who played more than 700 games for Liverpool between 1998 and 2015 and won nine trophies at the Anfield club, last season guided Rangers to their first league title since 2011 https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-scotland-ddu-cel-report-idINL4N2L50CA with the side going unbeaten.

"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach," Gerrard said in a statement https://www.avfc.co.uk/news/2021/november/11/villa-announce-steven-gerrard-as-head-coach. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club.

"Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021