Steven Gerrard hired as Aston Villa manager
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 11-11-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 16:02 IST
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was hired as Aston Villa manager on Thursday.
Gerrard has left Rangers, which he led to the Scottish league title last season.
Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was fired on Sunday with Villa having lost five straight games in the English Premier League.
