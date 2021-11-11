Left Menu

Rugby-Reece keeps place as All Blacks make 14 changes

We’re also pretty excited at the impact that Finlay (Christie), David (Havili) and Richie (Mo’unga) will have off the bench.” Foster said New Zealand, who lost on their last visit to Dublin three years ago, were expecting a stiff test.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:15 IST
Winger Sevu Reece is the only player retained from last week’s starting lineup for New Zealand as they named a strong team to take on Ireland in Saturday's test in Dublin.

The All Blacks rested their regulars for last Saturday’s 47-9 win against Italy in Rome but will be back to full strength, restoring the forward pack that helped them demolish Wales 54-16 in Cardiff a fortnight ago at the start of their European autumn internationals. Among the backs from the Wales test, Rieko Ioane is moved from the wing to centre to replace David Havili, who drops to the bench as Reece moves over to the left after starting on the right against Italy.

“That’s the way we finished the Welsh game, with Anton moving in, Rieko moving to centre and Sevu on the wing,’ said coach Ian Foster in a statement on Thursday. “It’s a little bit of a reward for that combination. We’ve been able to use this series of games and the time together to try different things and thought a little change there would be good for us. We’re also pretty excited at the impact that Finlay (Christie), David (Havili) and Richie (Mo’unga) will have off the bench.”

Foster said New Zealand, who lost on their last visit to Dublin three years ago, were expecting a stiff test. “We’ve watched Ireland’s development this year with interest, particularly through the latter part of the Six Nations and last week’s big win over Japan," he said.

"They are certainly playing with confidence and ambition and represent a formidable challenge. We know what it’s going to mean here, and we want that kind of stage. It’s big and it’s exciting and is what motivates this team.” Team:

15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Sevu Reece, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papalii, 6-Ethan Blackadder, 5-Sam Whitelock (capt.), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Tupou Vaa’i, 20-Akira Ioane, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Richie Mo’unga, 23-David Havili. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

