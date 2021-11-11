Left Menu

First-ever National Yogasana C'ships showcasing India's heritage kicks off in Bhubaneswar

Odisha is hosting the first-ever Physical National Yogasana Sports Championships in Bhubaneswar which got underway on Thursday with a vibrant opening ceremony in presence of 560 young athletes from 30 states aiming high for 50 medals in a uniquely designed competition.

National Yogasana C'ships kicked off on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha is hosting the first-ever Physical National Yogasana Sports Championships in Bhubaneswar which got underway on Thursday with a vibrant opening ceremony in presence of 560 young athletes from 30 states aiming high for 50 medals in a uniquely designed competition. R. Vineel Krishna, IAS Commissioner Cum Secretary, Sports and Youth Services department, Odisha encouraged and motivated the athletes during the opening ceremony.

Udith Sheth, NYSF President, Jaideep Aarya, NYSF General Secretary, Prafulla Kumar Mishra, Umang Dawn, and Sasmita Samanta (KIIT University) were also present at the ceremony. Organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) in association with the Government of Odisha from November 11 to 13, the competition is a stepping stone in the direction of making Yogasana a part of the prestigious Olympics platform.

"We are grateful to the Government of Odisha for their overwhelming support in hosting the Yogasana Championship. We want to make Yogasana India's Heritage Sport Brand for the world. It is an honor and privilege to be able to organise the championship in Bhubaneswar," said Udit Sheth, President, NYSF in a statement. "The structure of the championship for Yogasana as a sport has been uniquely curated. We are gratified with the huge participation from all over the country. It is truly an experience to be in the presence of such talented athletes, coaches, and experts. We hope to take Yogasana sport on to the global stage," he added.

Odisha has become one of the preferred partners for sports federations and has been applauded for some of the finest sports infrastructure and allied facilities. Bhubaneswar has earned a great reputation as a hub for sports by successfully hosting major national and international events, such as Khelo India University Games.

According to the statement, under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha is transforming the sports landscape and empowering sports and sportspersons. Yogasana sport for both male and female categories has been included in Khelo India Youth Games, 2021.

The Government of India's recognition makes NYSF eligible for financial assistance for the conduct of national championships in all the categories, viz. Senior, Junior, and Sub-junior and participation in international sporting events. (ANI)

