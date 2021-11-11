Left Menu

We respect Brazil, but we will play hard, says Indian women's team defender Sweety Devi

Indian women's team defender Nganbam Sweety Devi said the most important thing for her side is to play together as a team, ahead of the clash against Brazil. The Indian women's football team will be facing Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela later this month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:23 IST
We respect Brazil, but we will play hard, says Indian women's team defender Sweety Devi
Indian women's team defender Nganbam Sweety Devi (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian women's team defender Nganbam Sweety Devi said the most important thing for her side is to play together as a team, ahead of the clash against Brazil. The Indian women's football team will be facing Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela later this month. "We need to be strong mentally. Playing Brazil won't be easy. Our coaches are looking after the tactical aspect. The most important thing for us is that we need to play together as a team. The team bonding is quite high, and we will play together. We respect them, but we will play hard," the official website of AIFF quoted Sweety as saying.

The Indian women's team has already played in five different countries in 2021 -- Turkey, Uzbekistan, UAE, Bahrain, and Sweden. With Brazil set to be the sixth nation where the team will play, followed by another tournament in Kerala, all as a part of the preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, the players are looking to lap up as many opportunities of playing against quality teams from all around the world. "It's a challenge to play against superior teams. It's a good opportunity and challenge. We are developing ourselves, and it's a good opportunity for us to play them, so we want to take this opportunity," she stated.

"We learned a lot from the exposure tours that we recently had. We had never played these opponents -- UAE, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, and then Sweden. The good thing was that the level of intensity of the matches slowly increased so that we could also match up to the opposition. In the end, the matches were of really high intensity," she added. The Indian women's team had set camp in Jamshedpur in August, with infrastructural and logistical help coming in from the Government of Jharkhand. During this period, the team has worked on a range of things, including strength, endurance, technique and tactics under head coach Thomas Dennerby. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021