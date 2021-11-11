Left Menu

SC East Bengal part ways with head of sports science D'Angelus

Indian Super League ISL club SC East Bengal on Thursday announced that it has decided to part ways with its head of sports science, Joseph Ronald DAngelus.SC East Bengal has agreed to mutually part ways with Joseph Ronald DAngelus who had been appointed as the clubs head of sports science. They will have the services of ISL 2020-2021 golden glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya in goal this season.

Indian Super League (ISL) club SC East Bengal on Thursday announced that it has decided to part ways with its head of sports science, Joseph Ronald D'Angelus.

''SC East Bengal has agreed to mutually part ways with Joseph Ronald D'Angelus who had been appointed as the club's head of sports science. We would like to wish Joseph all the best for his future endeavours,'' tweeted SC East Bengal.

On Monday, SC East Bengal announced a 33-member squad for the 2021-2022 Indian Super League (ISL).

SC East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC on November 21 to begin their campaign. They will have the services of ISL 2020-2021 golden glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya in goal this season. Arindam appeared for ATK Mohun Bagan last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

