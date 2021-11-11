Left Menu

Soccer-Souttar injury blow for Australia

"Overall it was a very good performance, we had our chances to score," he said. "The Saudis fought back when our boys showed a bit of fatigue and I think in the end a draw was a fair result." Saudi Arabia top Group B at the halfway stage of the final round of Asian World Cup qualifying, three points ahead of Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:55 IST
Soccer-Souttar injury blow for Australia

Australia are highly likely to be without Harry Souttar for next week's World Cup qualifier against China in Sharjah after the defender was carried off the pitch on a stretcher during Thursday's 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia.

The Stoke City centre half, born in Scotland to an Australian mother, collapsed on the Western Sydney Stadium pitch in agony after over-extending his leg as he helped foil a Saudi attack late in the clash. "Very serious," Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said of the injury after the match.

"Probably too early for me to say too much about it, he's in considerable pain. He'll be having scans tomorrow but I don't think he'll be coming to the UAE." Souttar's combination with Trent Sainsbury in central defence has been the bedrock of an Australia team which has lost only one of their last 13 matches.

"At this moment I'm really feeling bad for Harry, he's a great guy, and I believe he's the best centre back in Asia," Arnold added. "If it turns out to be serious, it's a big blow for us."

Arnold thought the injury had stalled Australia's momentum, allowing the Saudis a couple of opportunities to snatch a win at the end of the match. "Overall it was a very good performance, we had our chances to score," he said.

"The Saudis fought back when our boys showed a bit of fatigue and I think in the end a draw was a fair result." Saudi Arabia top Group B at the halfway stage of the final round of Asian World Cup qualifying, three points ahead of Australia. The top two qualify directly for Qatar next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021