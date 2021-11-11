Rugby-Italy coach Crowley rings the changes for Argentina clash

Italy coach Kieran Crowley made five changes to his side for Saturday's international at home to Argentina as they look to respond to last week's 47-9 defeat to New Zealand. Edoardo Padovani comes in for Federico Mori at right wing while Luca Morisi replaces Marco Zanon at inside centre.

New Zealander Crowley made three changes to his pack, with Giovanni Licata replacing Renato Giammarioli at number eight, Niccolo Cannone coming in for Marco Fuser in the second row and Ivan Nemer replacing Danilo Fischetti at hooker. Italy team to play Argentina:

15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Montanna Ioane, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney, 8 Giovanni Licata, 7 Michele Lamoro, 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 David Sisi, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 3 Marco Riccioni, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 Ivan Nemer Replacements: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Pietro Ceccarelli, 22 Alessandro Fusco, 23 Federico Mori

