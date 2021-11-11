Rugby-Two changes for Argentina in team to play Italy

Argentina have included Santiago Cordero on the wing and Juan Martin Gonzalez on the flank in two changes to their starting lineup to face Italy in the autumn international series clash in Treviso on Saturday. Coach Mario Ledesma has resisted the temptation for wholesale changes from last weekend’s 29-20 loss to France, instead mostly sticking with the players on duty in Paris.

Cordero comes into the number 14 jersey for Bautista Delguy, while Marcos Kremer moves from flank to lock in the place of injured Guido Petti, who has a knee problem. Gonzalez will be on the side of the scrum. The only other changes are among the replacements as uncapped prop Ignacio Calles is preferred to Facundo Bosch, while loose-forward Santiago Grondona fills the hole left by Gonzalez.

Grondona has returned after almost a year on the sidelines with injury. Argentina have won their previous seven tests against Italy, last tasting defeat in Cordoba in 2008. They are, however, on a run of seven straight defeats that includes all their games in the 2021 Rugby Championship.

Team: 15-Emiliano Boffelli, 14-Santiago Cordero, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Marcos Kremer, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Ignacio Calles, 18-Santiago Medrano, 19-Lucas Paulos, 20-Santiago Grondona, 21-Gonzalo Bertranou, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Lucio Cinti.

