Women's National Wrestling C'ship: Day after refuting reports of her death, Nisha Dahiya wins gold

A day after she was mistaken with a namesake who was killed in Haryana, wrestler Nisha Dahiya bagged the gold medal in the 65kg weight category in the ongoing Women's National Wrestling Championship on Thursday. Nisha who was representing Railways in the tournament showcased a dominant performance in the tournament which was held in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

This is the second time that Nisha has managed to win a senior national title. The 23-year-old has won back-to-back senior titles. On Wednesday, refuting media reports of her death, national-level wrestler Nisha Dahiy had issued a video stating that she was alive and fine.

"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," Dahiya said in a video message issued by the Wrestling Federation of India. (ANI)

