Cricket-Pakistan set Australia 177 to win in T20 World Cup semis
Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed breezy half-centuries to help Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday. Put in to bat, Pakistan got off to a strong start with Rizwan (67) and skipper Babar Azam (39) forging a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket. Fakhar provided the late charge for the 2009 champions with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:21 IST
Fakhar provided the late charge for the 2009 champions with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls. New Zealand beat England nL1N2S11W7 in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
