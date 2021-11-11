Cricket-Pakistan set Australia 177 to win in T20 World Cup semis

Left Menu

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed breezy half-centuries to help Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday. Put in to bat, Pakistan got off to a strong start with Rizwan (67) and skipper Babar Azam (39) forging a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket. Fakhar provided the late charge for the 2009 champions with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed breezy half-centuries to help Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday. Put in to bat, Pakistan got off to a strong start with Rizwan (67) and skipper Babar Azam (39) forging a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Fakhar provided the late charge for the 2009 champions with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls. New Zealand beat England nL1N2S11W7 in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

