Rizwan, Zaman fifties power Pakistan to 176/4

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:26 IST
Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed quick fifties as Pakistan posted a challenging 176 for four against Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Opening the innings after being invited to bat, Rizwan scored 67 off 52 balls during which he hit three boundaries and four sixes, while Zaman remained unbeaten on 55 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Together with skipper Babar Azam (39), Rizwan shared 71 runs for the opening stand before stitching 72 runs with Zaman.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for 38 runs.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 176 for 4 wickets in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 67, Fakhar Zaman 55 not out; Mitchell Starc 2/38).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

