T20 WC Scoreboard: Second semifinal between Australia and Pakistan

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:45 IST
Scoreboard of the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan here on Thursday. Pakistan Innings: Mohammad Rizwan c Smith b Starc 67 Babar Azam c Warner b Zampa 39 Fakhar Zaman not out 55 Asif Ali c Smith b Cummins 0 Shoaib Malik b Starc 1 Mohammad Hafeez not out 1 Extras: (B-5, LB-1, NB-2, W-5) 13 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-143, 3-158, 4-162 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-38-2, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-49-0, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-20-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-30-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-22-1, Mitchell Marsh 1-0-11-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

