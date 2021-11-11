Soccer-Premier League announces 2022/23 season dates around World Cup

The Premier League will pause after the weekend of Nov. 12-13 next season and resume on Dec. 26 to accommodate the World Cup, the league said on Thursday.

The season will start on Aug. 6, with match round 16 being the last week of games ahead of the call-up period for the World Cup. The final round of league games will be played on May 28, 2023, with all matches kicking off simultaneously as usual.

The World Cup in Qatar will take place between Nov. 21 and Dec. 16 next year.

