Soccer-Premier League announces 2022/23 season dates around World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:18 IST
The Premier League will pause after the weekend of Nov. 12-13 next season and resume on Dec. 26 to accommodate the World Cup, the league said on Thursday.

The season will start on Aug. 6, with match round 16 being the last week of games ahead of the call-up period for the World Cup. The final round of league games will be played on May 28, 2023, with all matches kicking off simultaneously as usual.

The World Cup in Qatar will take place between Nov. 21 and Dec. 16 next year.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

