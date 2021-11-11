Soccer-Premier League announces 2022/23 season dates around World Cup
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:18 IST
The Premier League will pause after the weekend of Nov. 12-13 next season and resume on Dec. 26 to accommodate the World Cup, the league said on Thursday.
The season will start on Aug. 6, with match round 16 being the last week of games ahead of the call-up period for the World Cup. The final round of league games will be played on May 28, 2023, with all matches kicking off simultaneously as usual.
The World Cup in Qatar will take place between Nov. 21 and Dec. 16 next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- The World Cup
- World Cup
- The Premier League
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Major gas supplier Qatar Energy plans 'green' bonds -sources
Sports News Roundup: Qatar signs deal with Accor to manage World Cup fan accommodation; Baseball-Cleveland team sued by roller derby team over Guardians name change and more
Taliban-appointed top diplomat, head of US Mission to Afghanistan meet in Qatar: Kabul
Qatar signs deal with Accor to manage World Cup fan accommodation
Qatar targets 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 under climate plan