Cricket-Yorkshire chief executive Arthur resigns amid racism controversy

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur has resigned in the latest fallout from the allegations of institutional racism made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today (11 November) the Board at Yorkshire County Cricket Club has accepted the resignation of Mark Arthur as CEO. We thank him for his tenure," said Yorkshire chairman Kamlesh Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)