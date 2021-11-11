Sports News Roundup: Messi fit to face Uruguay in World Cup qualifier; China's Xi is expected to invite Biden to Beijing Winter Olympics, CNBC reports and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Belarus detains, fines Olympic skier for violating protest laws

Belarusian police released freestyle skier Aliaksandra Ramanouskaya on Thursday after fining her for allegedly violating protest laws, according a foundation that supports athletes jailed or sidelined for their political views. The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation said Ramanouskaya, the 2019 world champion in aerials, was detained after a training session in Minsk on Wednesday.

Motor racing-F1 waives Brazil GP curfew after freight delays

Formula One teams prepared to work late into the night on Thursday to get their cars ready for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after freight, including engines, was delayed in reaching Brazil from last weekend's race in Mexico City. Haas team boss Guenther Steiner told reporters the overnight curfew had been waived and scrutineering times adjusted as a result of the problems, which he had heard were due to bad weather in Mexico.

Tennis-Kontaveit and Pliskova win to kick off WTA Finals

Anett Kontaveit's sensational late season form continued as she rolled past Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-4 while Karolina Pliskova outlasted Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-2 7-6(6) as the WTA Finals got underway in Guadalajara on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Estonian Kontaveit captured the 30-minute first set with an ace out wide and sealed the win when an error-prone Krejcikova sent a backhand into the net on match point.

Soccer-Worries mount for England's Southgate ahead of Albania clash

England's qualification with games to spare for next year's World Cup finals had looked like a formality but two draws in their last three Group I qualifiers has raised the stakes ahead of Friday's home clash with Albania. Gareth Southgate's side need four points from their final two fixtures to guarantee winning the group and with an away fixture against San Marino on Monday it is hardly a tall order.

Tennis-Win against Sinner convinces Murray he can compete at the top

Former world number one Andy Murray is convinced that he can once again compete at the top level after taking down Italian Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open on Wednesday for only his second win over a top 10 player in 2021. The 34-year-old Murray had hip surgery in 2018 and 2019. Since his breaks for injury, the British player has not been able to revive the old form and consistency that saw him win three major singles titles.

Soccer-Messi fit to face Uruguay in World Cup qualifier

Argentina's Lionel Messi has recovered from the knee and hamstring worries that kept him out of Paris St Germain's last two games and is in line to start in their World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Friday. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said staff had worked separately with the 34-year-old Messi to prepare him for the mouth-watering double header against Uruguay in Montevideo and next Tuesday's game at home to Brazil.

China's Xi is expected to invite Biden to Beijing Winter Olympics, CNBC reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to invite his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics in February next year, CNBC reported https://cnb.cx/3HcexCI on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Xi is likely to extend his personal invitation to Biden when the two leaders meet during a virtual summit, expected to be held next week, according to the report.

Boxing-Usyk's promoter says talks for rematch with Joshua to begin soon

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will initiate plans for a rematch by discussing the probable venue for the fight, Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk said on Thursday. Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Ukraine's Usyk on a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

NBA roundup: Warriors' Andrew Wiggins stars in win over Wolves

Andrew Wiggins scorched his old team for a season-high 35 points Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors overcame a career-best 48-point performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards for a 123-110 victory at San Francisco. Stephen Curry chipped in with 25 points for the Warriors, who won a sixth straight despite losing Draymond Green for the rest of the game in the third quarter with a bruised right thigh.

NHL roundup: Jack Campbell, Leafs shut out Flyers

William Nylander scored two goals and Jack Campbell stopped all 36 shots he faced, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-0 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Ondrej Kase added a goal and Auston Matthews recorded two assists for the Maple Leafs, who have won six of the last seven.

