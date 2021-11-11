Left Menu

NFL-Quarterback Newton rejoins Panthers

Quarterback Cam Newton is rejoining the Carolina Panthers, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday, 18 months after they dropped him. Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, led the team to their second Super Bowl appearance after a 15-1 regular season in 2015, where they lost to the Denver Broncos. Newton played last season with the New England Patriots.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 23:02 IST
NFL-Quarterback Newton rejoins Panthers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Quarterback Cam Newton is rejoining the Carolina Panthers, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday, 18 months after they dropped him. The former first overall draft pick, who was cut by the team after nine seasons, makes his return as starter Sam Darnold sits out with a shoulder injury for the next four to six weeks.

The terms of the deal with the 2015 league MVP were not disclosed. The Panthers' record through Week 9 is four wins and five losses. Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, led the team to their second Super Bowl appearance after a 15-1 regular season in 2015, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

Newton played last season with the New England Patriots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021