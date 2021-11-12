Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand's Conway ruled out of T20 World Cup final

New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman Devon Conway has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup final against Australia due to a broken hand, head coach Gary Stead said on Thursday. New Zealand face Australia, who beat Pakistan by five wickets on Thursday, in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 00:12 IST
Cricket-New Zealand's Conway ruled out of T20 World Cup final

New Zealand wicketkeeper batsman Devon Conway has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup final against Australia due to a broken hand, head coach Gary Stead said on Thursday. The 30-year-old sustained the injury when he struck his bat after being dismissed following a 38-ball 46 in Wednesday's semi-final win over England https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/england-set-new-zealand-167-win-t20-world-cup-semi-final-2021-11-10 in Abu Dhabi.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out... Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the Black Caps and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is," said Stead, adding that New Zealand will not call up a replacement. "It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it's not the smartest thing he's done there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury."

The left-hander will also miss the tour to India starting later this month. New Zealand face Australia, who beat Pakistan by five wickets on Thursday, in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021