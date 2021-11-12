Left Menu

Soccer-Rampant Russia crush Cyprus 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Five second-half goals helped Russia to rout Cyprus 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday as they increased their lead in Group H to move closer to securing a place in next year's finals in Qatar. Aleksandr Erokhin scored in each half, with Fedor Smolov, Andrey Mostovoy, Aleksei Sutormin and Anton Zabolotny also on target in the last 35 minutes as Russia moved on to 22 points from nine games, five ahead of second-placed Croatia who face Malta later on Thursday.

Five second-half goals helped Russia to rout Cyprus 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday as they increased their lead in Group H to move closer to securing a place in next year's finals in Qatar.

Aleksandr Erokhin scored in each half, with Fedor Smolov, Andrey Mostovoy, Aleksei Sutormin and Anton Zabolotny also on target in the last 35 minutes as Russia moved on to 22 points from nine games, five ahead of second-placed Croatia who face Malta later on Thursday. With only the group winners guaranteed a place in next year's finals in Qatar, Russia will secure their place in the World Cup if Croatia do not beat Malta in Thursday's showdown.

A cross by Russia's Aleksei Sutormin from the right flank found striker Fedor Smolov in the box, who set up an unmarked Erokhin for a tap-in goal in the fourth minute. Smolov made it 2-0 in the 55th minute and less than a minute later Andrei Mostovoy outfoxed three Cypriot defenders with his fancy footwork to make it 3-0, beating goalkeeper Demetris Demetriou on his far left.

Sutormin headed the ball past Demetriou in the 62nd minute after a defensive blunder, while Zabolotny scored Russia's fifth with a low strike. Erokhin added his second of the night in the 87th minute of round off a emphatic win by the hosts. Russia face Croatia in their final qualifier on Sunday in a clash that could decide the group winners.

Cyprus, who are bottom of the group with five points, will take on Slovenia in what will essentially be a dead rubber as neither team can qualify for the 2022 finals. (Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

