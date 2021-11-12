Soccer-U.S. defender Dunn announces she is pregnant with baby due in May
The Thorns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
U.S. World Cup-winner Crystal Dunn on Thursday announced that she is pregnant, with the baby expected to arrive in May. Dunn and her husband, Pierre Soubrier, posted the news on social media with a set of pictures that included a small pair of Nike trainers and a sign that read "May 2022."
"The biggest blessing of them all: we are so excited and happy to be adding a new member to our family in 2022!" wrote Dunn, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL). The 29-year-old defender, who won Olympic bronze with the U.S. in Tokyo in August, last played for the Thorns in their 1-0 win over Houston Dash on Oct. 17 but missed the Oct. 31 0-0 draw against North Carolina Courage having picked up a thigh injury.
It was not immediately clear whether she would play in the Thorns' playoff semi-final with the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday. The Thorns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Suits' fame Sarah Rafferty joins 'Chicago Med' in recurring role
Indian man who lived at Chicago airport undetected for 3 months acquitted by US judge
NHL-Former player turned advocate hopes Chicago sex assault scandal brings change
Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire
Knife, arson and acid attack on Tokyo train leaves about 10 injured -media