Soccer-U.S. defender Dunn announces she is pregnant with baby due in May

U.S. World Cup-winner Crystal Dunn on Thursday announced that she is pregnant, with the baby expected to arrive in May. Dunn and her husband, Pierre Soubrier, posted the news on social media with a set of pictures that included a small pair of Nike trainers and a sign that read "May 2022."

"The biggest blessing of them all: we are so excited and happy to be adding a new member to our family in 2022!" wrote Dunn, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL). The 29-year-old defender, who won Olympic bronze with the U.S. in Tokyo in August, last played for the Thorns in their 1-0 win over Houston Dash on Oct. 17 but missed the Oct. 31 0-0 draw against North Carolina Courage having picked up a thigh injury.

It was not immediately clear whether she would play in the Thorns' playoff semi-final with the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday. The Thorns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

