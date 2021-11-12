NFL-'No brainer' to get quarterback Newton back, says Panthers coach

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said it was a "no brainer" to have quarterback Cam Newton rejoin the team after dropping him in 2020.

The former first overall draft pick, who was cut by the team after nine seasons, makes his return as starter Sam Darnold sits out with a shoulder injury for the next four to six weeks. The terms of the deal with 2015 league MVP Newton, who has made an NFL quarterback record 70 rushing touchdowns, were not disclosed.

The Panthers' record through Week 9 is four wins and five losses. "We need as many good players as possible," Rhule said. "He's a former MVP, so to have a guy like that have a chance to come in, to me it was just a no-brainer."

Newton, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner, led the team to their second Super Bowl appearance after a 15-1 regular season in 2015, where they lost to the Denver Broncos. Newton, 32, played last season with the New England Patriots, leading them to victories in two of their first three games of 2020 before being sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Pats cut him prior to the start of the regular season and he has not played since. "Cam Newton is a winner," Rhule said. "He can help us win."

