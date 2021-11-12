Left Menu

Soccer-Portugal close in on World Cup after goalless draw in Ireland

Ireland's performance in Faro marked a turning-point in Stephen Kenny's up-and-down 14-month reign and the manager will take further encouragement from his side's draw, threatened only when Ronaldo headed the best chance of the game narrowly wide after 67 minutes.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 12-11-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 03:17 IST
Soccer-Portugal close in on World Cup after goalless draw in Ireland
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Portugal moved closer to automatic World Cup qualification on Thursday despite a poor 0-0 draw with Ireland that left them needing another point in their final game at home to Group A rivals Serbia to secure their spot in Qatar. Portugal narrowly avoided a shock loss to Ireland two months ago thanks to two last-gasp Cristiano Ronaldo goals and seemed happy to take a point against the fourth-placed Irish knowing a superior goal difference to Serbia put them in the driving seat.

They will have to do it without Pepe, however, after the experienced central defender was sent off late on for a second bookable offence. Ireland's performance in Faro marked a turning-point in Stephen Kenny's up-and-down 14-month reign and the manager will take further encouragement from his side's draw, threatened only when Ronaldo headed the best chance of the game narrowly wide after 67 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021