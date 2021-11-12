Soccer-Spain in control of Group B thanks to Sarabia penalty in Greece
A penalty from Spain's Pablo Sarabia secured a 1-0 victory in their World Cup qualifier away to Greece on Thursday, meaning 'La Roja' need a point from their showdown with Sweden at the weekend to secure a place at next year's World Cup finals. Sarabia's winner came in the 26th minute after Inigo Martinez was tripped following a corner. Sarabia's low strike found the net to the left of Odysseas Vlachodimos.
In a nearly empty Athens Olympic Stadium, Spain dominated with 70% possession and were never in danger of losing. After Sweden’s surprise 2-0 defeat nL1N2S2248 away to Georgia, Spain now lead Group B with 16 points, one ahead of the second-placed Swedes who they host on Sunday in their final group match.
Sweden must beat Spain in Seville to qualify automatically for Qatar 2022, while a draw would be enough for Spain to progress. The runners-up will head to the playoffs in March.
