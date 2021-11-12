Left Menu

Soccer-Romania's World Cup hopes rocked by stalemate with Iceland

Romania lost ground in the race for World Cup qualification as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Iceland in their Group J clash on Thursday. Ianis Hagi came closest to breaking the deadlock for Romania, firing a right-foot shot against the post in the 85th minute as Iceland held on for the draw.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 12-11-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 03:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Romania lost ground in the race for World Cup qualification as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Iceland in their Group J clash on Thursday. The point left Romania third on 14 points, one behind North Macedonia who thrashed Armenia 5-0 away. Germany, who hammered Liechtenstein 9-0, had already qualified for the finals as group winners.

To finish second and make the playoffs, Romania must win away to Liechtenstein in their final group game on Sunday and hope Iceland can get at least a draw in North Macedonia. Ianis Hagi came closest to breaking the deadlock for Romania, firing a right-foot shot against the post in the 85th minute as Iceland held on for the draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

