Left Menu

NFL-Rams land wide receiver Odell Beckham

Beckham, 29, became a free agent after the Cleveland Browns released him last week, leading to rampant speculation about where the three-time Pro Bowl selection would end up. He will join a 7-2 Rams team whose receiving core already boasts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a bevy of talented targets.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-11-2021 03:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 03:44 IST
NFL-Rams land wide receiver Odell Beckham
  • Country:
  • United States

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with Odell Beckham Jr. that will bring the wide receiver to the NFL club, the team said on Thursday. Beckham, 29, became a free agent after the Cleveland Browns released him last week, leading to rampant speculation about where the three-time Pro Bowl selection would end up.

He will join a 7-2 Rams team whose receiving core already boasts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a bevy of talented targets. The Rams traded for former Super Bowl MVP outside linebacker Von Miller earlier this month to bolster their already stout defense.

"Let's chase this ring family!!!!" Miller posted on Instagram alongside a photo of him speaking to Beckham on a video call. LA's most famous sports celebrity, Lakers star LeBron James, also signaled his approval.

"Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It's GO TIME!!" he tweeted. Including the five seasons he spent with the New York Giants at the beginning of his NFL career, Beckham, a 2014 first-round pick, has amassed 504 receptions for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns in 88 career games through eight NFL seasons, the team said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021