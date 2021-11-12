NFL-Rams land wide receiver Odell Beckham

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with Odell Beckham Jr. that will bring the wide receiver to the NFL club, the team said on Thursday. Beckham, 29, became a free agent after the Cleveland Browns released him last week, leading to rampant speculation about where the three-time Pro Bowl selection would end up.

He will join a 7-2 Rams team whose receiving core already boasts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford a bevy of talented targets. The Rams traded for former Super Bowl MVP outside linebacker Von Miller earlier this month to bolster their already stout defense.

"Let's chase this ring family!!!!" Miller posted on Instagram alongside a photo of him speaking to Beckham on a video call. LA's most famous sports celebrity, Lakers star LeBron James, also signaled his approval.

"Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It's GO TIME!!" he tweeted. Including the five seasons he spent with the New York Giants at the beginning of his NFL career, Beckham, a 2014 first-round pick, has amassed 504 receptions for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns in 88 career games through eight NFL seasons, the team said.

