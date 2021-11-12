Left Menu

PSG player released in probe into attack on teammate

French police has released Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo from custody without charge but are still investigating an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said.Diallo and one other person were detained for questioning Wednesday about an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui last week, according to the Versailles prosecutors office.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 12-11-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 11:42 IST
PSG player released in probe into attack on teammate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French police has released Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo from custody without charge but are still investigating an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said.

Diallo and one other person were detained for questioning Wednesday about an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui last week, according to the Versailles prosecutor's office. Both were released Thursday pending further investigation. The second person was not identified.

No charges have been filed but the investigation will continue, the prosecutor's office said. No other details were released.

Hamraoui and Diallo, both midfielders, play for PSG and France's national team.

PSG condemned the attack and said it will work with Versailles police to clarify what happened.

Several French media reports said Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another teammate, who was not identified. Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Diallo was driving them back when several people wearing masks attacked and that Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs.

Diallo started in midfield for PSG on Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League.

Hamraoui rejoined PSG in the offseason from Barcelona, which beat PSG in the Champions League semifinals last season. She previously played for PSG from 2012-16, the year Diallo joined from Guingamp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021