ATP Finals: Djokovic to start campaign against Ruud; Medvedev to take on debutant Hurkacz

The groups for the 2021 ATP Finals was revealed on Thursday night at the tournament draw ceremony in Turin.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:09 IST
Novak Djokovic (Photo: Twitter/Novak Djokovic). Image Credit: ANI
The groups for the 2021 ATP Finals was revealed on Thursday night at the tournament draw ceremony in Turin. The 52nd (47th in doubles) staging of the tour's prestigious season-ending championships is set to begin on Monday. The ATP Finals pit the top eight singles players and doubles teams against each other in a round-robin format.

World number one Djokovic was drawn with Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud in his group at the November 14-21 tournament in Turin. Daniil Medvedev, the world number two and defending champion, is in the other pool alongside Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz.

On Sunday, home favourite Berrettini will take on 2018 winner Zverev. Meanwhile, defending champion Medvedev will play in the first singles match of the tournament against debutant Hurkacz. Djokovic, who is looking to equal Roger Federer's record of six end-of-season titles, will begin his ATP Finals on Monday against eighth seed Casper Ruud.

ATP Finals groups: Green Group: Novak Djokovic (SRB), Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE), Andrey Rublev (RUS), Casper Ruud (NOR).

Red Group: Daniil Medvedev (RUS), Alexander Zverev (GER), Matteo Berrettini (ITA), Hubert Hurkacz (POL). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

