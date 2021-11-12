Left Menu

Cricket-India squad for New Zealand tests

Updated: 12-11-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:26 IST
Cricket-India squad for New Zealand tests
The Indian cricket board (BCCI) announced the following squad on Friday for the two tests against New Zealand starting this month:

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

