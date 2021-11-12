Left Menu

All 20 clubs in Premier League unanimously oppose FIFA's proposal for biennial World Cup

Premier League on Thursday announced that all 20 clubs discussed the post-2024 International Match Calendar reform process and unanimously opposed FIFA's proposal for biennial men's World Cups, along with any plans involving significantly extended international windows.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:59 IST
All 20 clubs in Premier League unanimously oppose FIFA's proposal for biennial World Cup
Premier League logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Premier League on Thursday announced that all 20 clubs discussed the post-2024 International Match Calendar reform process and unanimously opposed FIFA's proposal for biennial men's World Cups, along with any plans involving significantly extended international windows. Clubs raised concerns about the negative impacts FIFA's current proposals would have on player welfare, the fan experience, pre-season preparations and the quality of competitions.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive in a statement said: "The Premier League is committed to preventing any radical changes to the post-2024 FIFA International Match Calendar that would adversely affect player welfare and threaten the competitiveness, calendar, structures and traditions of domestic football." "We are open to reforms and new ideas, but they must enhance the complementary balance between domestic and international football in order to improve the game at all levels."

"This process should also involve meaningful agreements with the leagues that provide the foundations for the game. We will continue to work with supporter groups, players, domestic and international stakeholders to find solutions that are in the best interests of football's long-term future." The Premier League is hosting the World Leagues Forum's Annual General Meeting in London on December 2 and 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021