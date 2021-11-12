Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic to kick off ATP Finals campaign against Ruud; NBA roundup: 4 ejected as Pacers top Jazz and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic to kick off ATP Finals campaign against Ruud

Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign against Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud on Monday with the Serbian world number one aiming to match Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles.

The season-ending men's event is played between the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams and will be held in Turin, Italy with the final scheduled for Nov. 21.

NBA roundup: 4 ejected as Pacers top Jazz

Malcolm Brogdon scored a game-high 30 points and the Indiana Pacers ended a four-game road trip with a 111-100 victory over the Utah Jazz in a wild game Thursday night in Salt Lake City. A night after losing at Denver against a Nuggets team that was playing without suspended MVP Nikola Jokic, the Pacers seemed at a disadvantage against a Jazz team with all of its starters and a spotless home record entering the night.

Motor racing-F1 waives Brazil GP curfew after freight delays

Formula One teams prepared to work late into the night on Thursday to get their cars ready for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after freight, including engines, was delayed in reaching Brazil from last weekend's race in Mexico City. Haas team boss Guenther Steiner told reporters the overnight curfew had been waived and scrutineering times adjusted as a result of the problems, which he had heard were due to bad weather in Mexico.

Tennis-Women's semis get prime time slot in Australian Open shake-up

The Australian Open will join the other majors in having both men's semi-finals played on the same day from next year with the women's last-four stage matches moving to an even prime time slot as part of fixture shake-up, the organizers said on Friday. The women's semi-finals have previously been played on Thursday afternoon in the season's first major at the Melbourne Park arena, with the men's matches split between the Thursday and Friday night session.

NHL roundup: Caps goalie blanks Wings in debut

Zach Fucale notched a shutout in his NHL debut, leading the Washington Capitals to a 2-0 win over the host Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Fucale, who was called up from the Hershey Bears of the AHL on Wednesday, stopped 21 shots as Washington won for the second straight time after a three-game losing streak. Fucale, 26, was a second-round draft pick in 2013 by the Montreal Canadiens.

NFL-'No brainer' to get quarterback Newton back, says Panthers coach

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said it was a "no brainer" to have quarterback Cam Newton rejoin the team after dropping him in 2020. The former first overall draft pick, who was cut by the team after nine seasons, makes his return as starter Sam Darnold sits out with a shoulder injury for the next four to six weeks.

Rights group urges Beijing Games sponsors to press China on Xinjiang

New York-based Human Rights Watch on Friday criticised corporations sponsoring the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics for ignoring what it says are China's crimes against humanity in its far western region of Xinjiang. The group said in an online news conference that major sponsors of the Feb. 4-20 Winter Olympics should press China's government and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) on the host nation's human rights violations.

Tennis-Badosa stuns top seed Sabalenka, Sakkari beats Swiatek at WTA Finals

Paula Badosa overcame a slow start to take down Belarusian top seed Aryna Sabalenka after Maria Sakkari continued her dominance of Iga Swiatek in the round-robin stage of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday. Badosa stunned world number two Sabalenka 6-4 6-0 after winning the last 10 games, while Sakkari secured a comfortable 6-2 6-4 win over Poland's Swiatek.

NFL-Super Bowl-contending Rams land wide receiver Odell Beckham

The Los Angeles Rams said on Thursday they agreed to terms with three-time Pro Bowl selection Odell Beckham Jr. in a deal that will bring the wide receiver to the Super Bowl-contending NFL club. Beckham, 29, became a free agent after the Cleveland Browns released him last week, leading to rampant speculation about where he would end up.

Olympics - Beijing's 'Ice Cube' capacity capped at 20% as COVID-19 measure

Attendance for curling events at Beijing's "Ice Cube" will be limited to 20% of capacity as a COVID-19 prevention measure, the venue's general manager told China's Global Times newspaper in an article published late on Thursday. The Games will take place from Feb. 4-20, without overseas spectators, and organizers have yet to announce arrangements for local attendees, as China sticks with a zero-COVID policy using some of the world's most stringent measures.

